Middle Section Of Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge Near Big Sur Demolished

BIG SUR (CBS SF) – The demolition of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on State Highway 1 in Monterey County continued over the weekend and will continue into this week, Caltrans officials said.
Demolition of the bridge’s middle section on Saturday came after the northern section was demolished on Thursday.
Demolition of the remaining southern section of the bridge will begin Monday, weather permitting, and is expected to take several days to complete.
In addition to the demolition, work to recover debris will also take several days, officials said.
The bridge was closed in February due to a mudslide that caused damage that could not be repaired. A replacement bridge will be built and is expected to take nine to twelve months to complete, according to Caltrans.
For traffic updates on Caltrans projects in Monterey County, residents can call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-372-0862.
