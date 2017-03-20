Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias Co-Headline Summer Tour In San Jose

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Pitbull’s tenth studio album Climate Change dropped last Friday and he will promote the project on a summer arena tour with Enrique Iglesias. The joint tour kicks off June 3rd in Chicago and stops by the SAP Center in San Jose on June 9th.

The Summer tour ends with a concert in Toronto on July 6th. Latin boy band CNCO will support the headliners on the 17-stop tour across North America, with more dates in L.A., Atlanta, and New York.

Iglesias appeared on Climate Change’s lead single “Messin’ Around” and the pair have repeatedly collaborated in the past. Mr. 305 recently told us how “Messin’ Around,” which samples REO Speedwagon’s “Take It on the Run,” came about: “‘Messin’ Around’ with Enrique was a record that came about because we had just landed in Seattle to do a festival out there, and while I was in the truck I heard the old record from REO Speedwagon. And I go, ‘Wow, that hook is amazing. We gotta find a way to flip that.’ So sure enough, producers that I work with, Chino and Georgie, got on the record, did what they did with it, and they got it to Enrique, Enrique loved it. That’s basically how it came together. I always love working with Enrique because he’s a standup guy, which is hard to find in the business, a person that has a word and not only that, gives advice and has no problem utilizing his team. That’s very hard to find. And on top of that, we both Miami boys.”

Here’s a full list of dates for Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias Live:

6/3 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

6/6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

6/8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

6/9 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

6/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

6/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

6/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

6/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

6/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

6/23 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

6/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

6/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

6/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/5 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/6 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre



Tickets go on sale this Friday via LiveNation.

