San Francisco Boutique Sues Ivanka Trump’s Brand

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area Fashion boutique says it has had enough of Ivanka Trump’s unfair business practices and is pursuing a lawsuit against her company.

Modern Appealing Clothing is suing Ivanka Trump for unfair competition.

The clothing store, with locations in Hayes Valley and the Dogpatch neighborhoods, wants damages from Ivanka Trump LCC, saying the company is using the White House to build up its brand with the proprietor profiting from her political ties.

The store alleges support from the president’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, and tweets from the president himself have given Ivanka’s brand an unfair advantage.

UC Hastings law professor David Levine says this complaint could gain traction, but it needs to do more to prove some very specific damages.

“There’s something there. The problem is the lawsuit has a number of flaws,” said Levine. “That the Ivanka Trump brand sales have gone up in California and these companies could demonstrate a drop in California. I don’t see enough in the complaint that is tied to that.”

Ironically, Levine points out California’s unfair competition law has worked against the Trump family in the past. Students used it to file a class-action lawsuit against Trump University.

“The same statute was invoked in San Diego, but there they had plaintiffs who could show loss,” explained Levine.

KPIX 5 reached out to Ivanka Trump LCC regarding the lawsuit and was told the company is not commenting on the suit.