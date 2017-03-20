BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

SF Golf Title Owned by Teens

March 20, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Brian Ma, Golf, Sabrina Iqbal, San Francisco City Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Add two teenagers to the list of golfers who have won the San Francisco City Championship. Brian Ma and Sabrina Iqbal share the same distinction as Ken Venturi, George Archer and Juli Inkster.

Ma, a sophomore at Archbishop Mitty High School, needed all 36 holes at Harding Park to beat USF grad Seb Crookall-Nixon. Both golfers had par putts on the final hole — Ma dropped his, but Crookall-Nixon’s lipped out.

No such drama for Iqbal who beat Kiran Sangha 10-and-9. The Pioneer High School student won her second straight City Championship.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia