SF Golf Title Owned by Teens

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Add two teenagers to the list of golfers who have won the San Francisco City Championship. Brian Ma and Sabrina Iqbal share the same distinction as Ken Venturi, George Archer and Juli Inkster.
Ma, a sophomore at Archbishop Mitty High School, needed all 36 holes at Harding Park to beat USF grad Seb Crookall-Nixon. Both golfers had par putts on the final hole — Ma dropped his, but Crookall-Nixon’s lipped out.
No such drama for Iqbal who beat Kiran Sangha 10-and-9. The Pioneer High School student won her second straight City Championship.