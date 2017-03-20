Spike Lee Calls Lack Of Suitors For Colin Kaepernick ‘Fishy’

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee says it’s “fishy” that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains an NFL free agent.
Kaepernick’s season-long protest of the “Star Spangled Banner” ahead of 49ers games became a topic of national debate last season. Kaepernick was protesting police treatment of minorities in the country. He has indicated he plans to stand for the anthem next season.
Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7 . How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And Kap Is Still A Free Agent? WTF. Smells MAD Fishy To Me,Stinks To The High Heavens. The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback. Who Is The J-E-T-S Quarterback? Is My Man Joe Willie Namath Coming Back? Crazy Times We Live In. The Question Remains What Owner And GM Is Going To Step Up And Sign Colin So Their Team Has A Better Chance To WIN? What Crime Has Colin Committed? Look At The QB's Of All 32 Teams. This Is Some Straight Up Shenanigans,Subterfuge, Skullduggery And BS. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. By Any Means Necessary. And Dat's Da NoFunLeague Truth,Ruth.
Lee wrote on Instagram Sunday that he had brunch with Kaepernick in New York. The director questioned what crime Kaepernick has committed. He says the quarterback’s lack of suitors “smells mad fishy to me.”
Lee is suggesting his hometown New York Jets take a look at Kaepernick.
One Comment
So Spike Lee if now an expert on football. Wow, what a talented guy! Especially after the glorious season Kap had last year, his ability to bring people of all races together and the vast amount of his fortune he has donated to targeted causes since he’s been a pro.