Travel Ban Prompts San Francisco Girls Chorus To Cancel Performance Abroad

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Trump’s travel ban has resulted in the San Francisco Girls Chorus canceling a performance at an international concert.

“I know the girls work really hard during the whole year and they look forward to their trips so for it to be cancelled that’s a big shock and disappointment”

The San Francisco Girls Chorus elite group — Chorissma ensemble — was set to perform at an international youth music festival in Scotland this summer.

But the program’s directors say the fallout from president trump’s stalled travel ban could put the group’s safety in jeopardy.

San Francisco Girls Chorus Executive Director Andrew Bradford explains, “As we looked and we were seeing what was happening to other artists and arts organizations as well as people in general whether they be U.S. citizens or permanent residents… we were just not able to conclude that everything would be smooth for travel in and out of the United States.”

Andrew Bradford says the music group is made up of 40 teenagers … from all ethnic backgrounds and the uncertain international travel situation would make the trip impossible.

That decision is hitting a sour note with some parents

Dionne Crawford’s child performs with a different musical ensemble but says she understands their frustration

Crawford said, “They’ve been able to raise the funds, they’ve been able to make it happen so for it to abruptly for it to be cancelled, yes, I would question it.”

But program directors say money had nothing to do with it.

Bradford said, “The number one thing right now, no matter what the cost is to the organization is the safety of our chorus” … “We take very seriously making sure we offer these kids experiences that they will remember forever but that are done so in a very safe way.”

The San Francisco Girls Chorus’ show is still going on the road.

The Chorissima will be performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. next week.