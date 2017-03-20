BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Video Shows ATV Riders, Bikers Popping Wheelies On Bay Bridge

March 20, 2017 12:39 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for several drivers suspected of driving motorcycles and ATV vehicles recklessly on the Bay Bridge.

Cellphone video posted on Facebook shows more than a dozen bikers in Bay Bridge westbound traffic along with several ATVs. At least two bikers were popping wheelies, despite being surrounded by cars. A CHP officer goes after the group just before the video ends.

Under California law “ATVs may not be used on highways, except to cross these highways,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In a separate incident Sunday night, dozens of off-road vehicles and motorcycles performed sideshow stunts in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. Officers arrested one woman, but the rest sped off.

It was not clear whether the riders in the Facebook video are the same riders from Sunday night’s sideshow.

 

