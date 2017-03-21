Chase On I-80 In Crockett Ends With Crash

CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A section of westbound Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County was closed for almost an hour Tuesday after a high-speed chase ended in a crash, according to authorities.

A Sig-Alert was issued about the crash at around 3:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, shutting down three westbound lanes of I-80 near the San Pablo Avenue exit in Crockett.

Chopper 5 was over the scene of the accident shortly after 4 p.m. the suspect apparently crashed his car along the freeway, leaving it totaled.

It appeared the suspect vehicle, an older model green four-door sedan, had crashed on the inside shoulder of I-80. There was also a second car crashed a short distance away at the median.

Both vehicles were in the process of being pulled onto flatbed tow trucks and removed from the scene when the video was shot.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Drivers were told to expect residual delays

It’s still unclear exactly why police were chasing the suspect. It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.