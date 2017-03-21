BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Chase On I-80 In Crockett Ends With Crash

March 21, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: CHP, Contra Costa County, Crash, Crime, Crockett, Pursuit

CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A section of westbound Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County was closed for almost an hour Tuesday after a high-speed chase ended in a crash, according to authorities.

A Sig-Alert was issued about the crash at around 3:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, shutting down three westbound lanes of I-80 near the San Pablo Avenue exit in Crockett.

Chopper 5 was over the scene of the accident shortly after 4 p.m. the suspect apparently crashed his car along the freeway, leaving it totaled.

It appeared the suspect vehicle, an older model green four-door sedan, had crashed on the inside shoulder of I-80. There was also a second car crashed a short distance away at the median.

Both vehicles were in the process of being pulled onto flatbed tow trucks and removed from the scene when the video was shot.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Drivers were told to expect residual delays

It’s still unclear exactly why police were chasing the suspect. It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia