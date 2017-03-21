BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Colin Farrell To Play Oliver North In Amazon’s Untitled Iran-Contra Series

March 21, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Amazon, Ben Stiller, Colin Farrell, Iran-Contra, Oliver North, Yorgos Lanthimos

(CBS SF) – During President Ronald Reagan’s second term in the mid-late 80’s, decorated U.S. Marine Oliver North was in the middle of the Iran-Contra scandal over the sale of weapons to Iran with a portion of the proceeds going to the Contras in Nicaragua.

A one-hour limited series is set to begin filming based on the Iran-Contra affair with Colin Farrell to play Lt. Col. Oliver North. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed Farrell in 2015’s Oscar nominated film “The Lobster,” the series will run on Amazon’s streaming service.

Lanthimos tells the Associated Press he is excited to work with his “Lobster” star once again and feels that the Iran-Contra story is “very fresh and relevant to our times.”

Actor, Ben Stiller is said to be among the executive producers of the untitled project.

