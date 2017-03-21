Fatal Bicycle Crash Reported In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was killed in San Jose Tuesday afternoon when a car hit him on his bicycle, police said.
The collision was reported at 2:52 p.m. at Leigh Avenue and Coit Drive, near Fammatre Elementary School and Ida Price Charter Middle School.
Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The driver of the car that hit him stopped and was cooperating with investigators, police said.
Police have not determined the cause of the collision.
