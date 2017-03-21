Giants Hire Barry Bonds To Front Office Position

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBs SF) — After spending a year as the hitting coach for the Miami Marlins, former San Francisco star Barry Bonds will be joining the Giants front office staff this season as a special advisor to team president Larry Baer, the club announced Tuesday.

Bonds — like Giants legends Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda — will represent the team at various community and organizational events in San Francisco.

He will also be joining the club at Spring training and will work the club’s minor leaguers.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry back home to the Giants,” said Baer in the news release. “As one of the greatest players of all-time, Barry’s contributions to our organization are legendary…We look forward to working with him again.”

For his part, Bonds was looking forward to returning to the club where he played from 1993 until his retirement in 2007. Along the way, Bonds became baseball’s all-time home run hitter but also became the face of baseball’s steroid era.

“San Francisco has always been my home and the Giants will always be my family,” he said in the statement. “I look forward to spending time with the team, young players in the system as well as the Bay Area community.”