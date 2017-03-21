BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Amid Scandal, Military Seeks New Ways To Punish Bad Online Behavior

March 21, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Marine Corps, Navy, Nude Photos, Social Media

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy and the Marine Corps say they’re considering new ways to punish inappropriate online activity by service members, including posts of “intimate” images on social media sites.

Senior military leaders from the four services are testifying Tuesday before a House panel to explain how they are improving online policies after a nude photo-sharing scandal by Marine Corps members and others. Their testimony was obtained by the Associated Press.

Marine Lt. Gen. Mark Brilakis says the Navy and Marine Corps are weighing regulations to prohibit the knowing and wrongful disclosure of an intimate image. They are looking at expanded ways to discharge service members guilty of online misconduct.

Former and current female Marines reported that their photographs were posted online without their consent.

