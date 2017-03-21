BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Raiders’ Amari Cooper Buys His Mom ‘House And Car Of Her Dreams”

March 21, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Amari Cooper, NFL, Oakland Raiders

(CBS SF) — Apparently the old saying ‘it’s better to give than to receive’ even applies to NFL wide receivers.

Amari Cooper bought his mother Michelle Greene a new house and new car. “It took us 20+ years but now my mother has the house and car of her dreams. You deserve it mama, I love you,” Cooper wrote in a post on Instagram.

The Raiders signed Cooper to a four year contract, worth a little over $22 million in 2015.

