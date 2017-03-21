Raiders’ Amari Cooper Buys His Mom ‘House And Car Of Her Dreams”

(CBS SF) — Apparently the old saying ‘it’s better to give than to receive’ even applies to NFL wide receivers.
Amari Cooper bought his mother Michelle Greene a new house and new car. “It took us 20+ years but now my mother has the house and car of her dreams. You deserve it mama, I love you,” Cooper wrote in a post on Instagram.
I grew up in the projects, we didn't even own a car.. The whole story is way too long and melancholic, but just know a dream can go a long way if it's followed by faith and hard work. It took us 20+ years but now my mother has the house and car of her dreams. You deserve it mama, I love you. #JustTheBeginning
The Raiders signed Cooper to a four year contract, worth a little over $22 million in 2015.