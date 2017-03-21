SFMTA Considers Changes To Residential Permit Parking Program

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Transportation officials in San Francisco are looking to revamp how it issues residential parking permits.

In some parts of the city, including North Beach, Russian Hill, parts of the Castro, Pacific Heights and Chinatown, more residential parking permits are issued than there are parking spaces.

“We’re looking at residential parking permits and deciding what is the best way to move forward as far as making more parking available for people who live in San Francisco,” SFMTA spokesperson Paul Rose told KCBS.

According to Rose, currently there are four parking permits per household, which could be reduced to only two permits, or perhaps limited to one per driver.

“The residents asked us to take a look at some of these issues to make sure they have more parking available to them. And we have also heard from people who don’t want these policies to go forward,” Rose said. “We’ll listen to their feedback, making changes where we can.”

Rose said a proposal will go to the SFMTA board sometime this summer.

San Francisco’s preferential residential parking permit program was created in 1976.