BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

SFMTA Considers Changes To Residential Permit Parking Program

March 21, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Parking, Residential Permit Parking Program, San Francisco, SFMTA

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Transportation officials in San Francisco are looking to revamp how it issues residential parking permits.

In some parts of the city, including North Beach, Russian Hill, parts of the Castro, Pacific Heights and Chinatown, more residential parking permits are issued than there are parking spaces.

“We’re looking at residential parking permits and deciding what is the best way to move forward as far as making more parking available for people who live in San Francisco,” SFMTA spokesperson Paul Rose told KCBS.

According to Rose, currently there are four parking permits per household, which could be reduced to only two permits, or perhaps limited to one per driver.

“The residents asked us to take a look at some of these issues to make sure they have more parking available to them. And we have also heard from people who don’t want these policies to go forward,” Rose said. “We’ll listen to their feedback, making changes where we can.”

Rose said a proposal will go to the SFMTA board sometime this summer.

San Francisco’s preferential residential parking permit program was created in 1976.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia