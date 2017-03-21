BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

SF Mayor Ed Lee Signs First Preemptive Law Against Trump’s Proposed Muslim Database

March 21, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Immigration, Mayor Ed Lee, Mexico, Muslim Database, Non-cooperation with identity based registry ordinance, San Francisco, Travel Ban

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco has joined the fight against President Donald Trump’s proposed Muslim data base.

Mayor Ed Lee signed a first-of-its-kind law to stop special registries based on religion and national origin. It’s called the Non-Cooperation With Identity-Based Registry Ordinance.

“Basically we’re saying, ‘no registry,'” said Mayor Lee.

Tuesday morning, he stood with city leaders and human rights champions to sign the ordinance passed last February. It’s a pro-active move against any future discrimination or ban against Muslims, among others.

The legislation would prohibit city agencies from helping in any government program that requires a database or registration program based on religion, ethnicity or national origin.

“This signing today reaffirms our sanctuary city,” he told the crowd. “Despite what’s happening nationally, we’ll continue the fight against discrimination and anti-immigrant sentiments.”

He says the city will continue to fight any federal moves toward a border wall, a travel ban, or random ID checks.

The ordinance also gives individuals and nonprofits the right to sue if a city agency or employee violates it.

