‘Spice Girl’ Mel B Files For Divorce

(CBS SF) – ‘Scary Spice’ Mel B. has filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte, after close to 10 years of marriage. Los Angeles Superior Court records show Melanie Brown filed a petition for divorce on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences.
41 year-old Brown lists December 28th as the actual day of separation and is requesting denial of spousal support from Belafonte. She is seeking joint custody of the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Madison Belafonte.
Belafonte is a movie producer and director, best known for the Golden Globe-nominated film Thank You for Smoking starring Aaron Eckhart. The America’s Got Talent judge and Belafonte married in July 2007.
