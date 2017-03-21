Sublime To Debut Beer For 25th Anniversary of ’40oz. To Freedom’

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Sublime has teamed with Alesmith to create and distribute a Mexican-style lager commemorating the 25th anniversary of 40oz. To Freedom, the band’s 1992 debut album..

According to the brewery, they will distribute the new beer this June in 12oz six-pack cans in limited quantities. But for real fans who demand the beer stay true to the album title, Alesmith will also offer a small batch of limited edition of 40oz bottles for sale directly through the San Diego brewery and select outlets.

From our very first meeting this was obviously a perfect fit,” says Sublime’s manager Dave Kaplan. “Both AleSmith and Sublime are all about staying true to quality and authenticity above all else. Plus, I always could see that classic Sublime Sun logo on a beer bottle. We just needed a world-class beer to go inside and we found it with AleSmith.”

“Being a beer lover, I’m so proud to partner with an elite world-class brewery like AleSmith and I know Sublime fans will absolutely love it!” added Troy Holmes, widow of Bradley Nowell. “Like Bradley sang, ‘That 2nd beer was such a turn on.’”

Beer lovers and Sublime fans interested in the new brew should keep their eyes on Alesmith’s Facebook or Instagram feeds for details.

Sublime with Rome, along with The Offspring will be at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 27, 2017.

