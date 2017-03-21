Suspect Arrested In Shooting Linked To Sunnyvale Party

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Sunnyvale early Sunday morning, public safety officials said Tuesday.
Sunnyvale public safety officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Tucson Avenue shortly after midnight.
Upon arrival, officers determined the shooting was connected to a large party in the area. Shell casings were located at the scene, as well as a car that sustained gunshot damage, but no injuries were reported, according to public safety officials.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was located on Monday in the area of North Mathilda and West Maude avenues and booked into the county jail.
