BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Suspect Arrested In Shooting Linked To Sunnyvale Party

March 21, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Party, Shooting, Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Sunnyvale early Sunday morning, public safety officials said Tuesday.

Sunnyvale public safety officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Tucson Avenue shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival, officers determined the shooting was connected to a large party in the area. Shell casings were located at the scene, as well as a car that sustained gunshot damage, but no injuries were reported, according to public safety officials.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was located on Monday in the area of North Mathilda and West Maude avenues and booked into the county jail.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia