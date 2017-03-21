BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Trump Says Fear Of His Tweets Scaring Off NFL Teams From Kaepernick

March 21, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Free agent, President Donald Trump, San Francisco 49ers, Twitter

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick at a campaign-style rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kaepernick, who played for the San Francisco 49ers but now is a free agent, hasn’t yet been signed to another team.

Trump told the crowd he read an article reporting that NFL owners don’t want to pick Kaepernick up “because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump.”

“Do you believe that?” he asked the enthusiastic crowd.

Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem at the start of NFL games last season to protest police treatment of minorities.

Trump says of the people of Kentucky, “They like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia