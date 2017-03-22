Alameda County Sheriff Calls Homeland Security’s Detainer Allegations ‘Bogus’

SANTA RITA JAIL (KPIX 5) — The Alameda County Sheriff is calling foul on a shaming list from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The report lists sanctuary cities that are not cooperating with federal “detainer requests.”

Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern says it’s not true.

We asked him: Do you know anything about this?

Ahern said, “I think that’s inaccurate — we keep very close records.”

We asked him: So you think this report is bogus?

Ahern said, “As it relates to Alameda County – it’s bogus”

We asked him: Have you told ICE that?

Ahern said, “We have.”

We asked him: And what has the response been?

Ahern said, “We haven’t gotten a response back.”

Truth be told, even if a request to hold the inmate for deportation had been made — California law bars the sheriff from honoring it without a warrant from a judge.

Ahern said, “But we do look at notification of release requests.”

In other words, the jail won’t hold someone for immigration. But, if asked, they will give immigration a heads up on someone’s release date. So federal agents can pick them the minute they walk out of jail.

And last year they gave the feds a heads up on when about 300 inmates were leaving the jail.

Ahern said, “People in custody for some type of serious felony.”

We asked him: When you say serious, what do you mean?

Ahern said, “…Weapons possession, violence, involved in shootings or gang activity related to assaults, things of that nature.”

But that could change under a proposed sanctuary state law that would bar sheriffs from giving the feds any information on illegal immigrants, even release dates, something Ahern and the state sheriff’s association say goes too far.

Ahern said, “Our job as sheriffs is public protection and the safety of our community.”

Immigration, however, especially in the age of President Trump, is an emotional and a political tug of war.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said, “This is a moment for us to stand up for our values.”

Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty said, “In Dublin, for example they just decided not to be a Sanctuary City. In Fremont, it’s quite a different animal, they are very much a Sanctuary City.”

And this new weekly report on who is and who isn’t co-operating — and for what crimes — will likely heighten the debate.

Ahern said, “In one sense they say we are not cooperating and other people think that we cooperate too much, so that puts us in a very difficult position…It tells us that they are trying to focus more on deportation of people that have been taken into custody.”