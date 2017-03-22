Elderly Woman Kicked In Head On BART Train; Suspect Arrested

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An elderly woman was recovering after being kicked in the head while aboard a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday.
A BART spokeswoman said the 73-year-old woman was aboard a Richmond-bound train between the San Leandro and Coliseum stations just after 4:30 a.m. when she was attacked by a male passenger.
The woman was believed to have momentarily lost consciousness and suffered a laceration, BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Officers found the suspect at the Coliseum station and arrested him, Trost said. He was booked into county jail.
Surveillance video of the attack was being located but Trost said it would not be available to the public.