Noisy Bay Area Post-Punk Band Plays Local Shows

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area noise-punk trio Porch brings its heavy sounds to local stages for two shows this week in Pacifica and Oakland.

Porch leader and guitarist Todd Huth first rose to prominence during the mid-1980s as the original guitarist with future Bay Area alt-rock heroes Primus. After his departure from the Les Claypool-led trio, replacement Larry LaLonde would recreate Huth’s guitar melodies on most of the material that made up the band’s early studio albums Frizzle Fry and Sailing on the Seas of Cheese.

The guitarist would once again work with Primus mainstay and bass virtuoso Claypool during the ’90s in the band Sausage — essentially a reunion of the original Primus line-up featuring Huth and drummer Jay Lane — he also made waves after founding his own trio Porch. Exploring a more aggressive, dissonant sound that echoed iconic noise-punk acts like the Jesus Lizard and Unsane, Porch released its self-titled album in 1994 and played the Bay Area extensively before eventually splitting up.

Porch would resurface a few years ago when Huth and bassist Christopher Frey brought drummer Michael Jacobs into the fold to record the trio’s first new album in 17 years, Givin Up. In 2013, the band recorded a stunning follow-up effort entitled Walking Boss with noted producer Tim Green at his Louder Studios in Grass Valley. A couple of years later, the band ran a successful Kickstarter campaign to have the recording remastered for vinyl with a limited edition pressing of the record.

Porch plays a pair of Bay Area shows this week. On Thursday, the band headlines popular Pacifica music spot Winters Tavern, where they will be joined by propulsive like-minded East Bay band Hurry Up Shotgun and opener Grumbler. This Saturday, they are featured on a strong bill at the Nightlight in Oakland that includes noisy, blues-tinged punk outfit Musk and headlining experimental rockers Cash Pony.

Porch with Hurry Up Shotgun and Grumbler

Thursday, March 23, 9 p.m. $8

Winters Tavern

Cash Pony with Porch and Musk

Saturday, March 25, 9 p.m. $8

The Nightlight