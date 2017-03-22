One Dead, One Injured In Horrific 580 Crash In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was dead and a second seriously injured in a horrific multiple vehicle crash early Wednesday on Highway 580 in Oakland, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the agency began getting 911 calls reporting the accident on 580 near the Broadway exit at around 4:29 a.m.

Arriving officers discovered a horrific scene where one victim was trapped under a vehicle and another was down injured on the freeway with damaged vehicles scattered across the roadway, blocking all lanes of westbound 580.

A male victim was trapped under one of the vehicles, extracted and taken to Highland Hospital with severe injures.

The CHP reported that a second man was found lying on the freeway. Attempts to revive him failed and he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said the drivers of a Acura and a Honda involved in the initial crash had exited their vehicles and were both struck by on-coming traffic. The Acura driver was killed and the Honda driver severely injured.

The incident remained under investigation. The CHP asks that anyone with information on the crash contact them at 510-450-3821.