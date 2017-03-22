Police Bust Fairfield Illegal Sideshow; Four Arrested

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Four people were arrested and their vehicles impounded after Fairfield police busted up an illegal sideshow, authorities said.

At 10:18 p.m. Monday, Fairfield police received reports of numerous street racers gathered and driving recklessly in the area of Business Center Drive.

As officers arrived on the scene, the suspect vehicles quickly left the area. Officers searched the area and were able to locate about 10 cars in the 5200 block of Watt Court.

Officers observed several vehicles driving recklessly and participating in a sideshow, an activity where drivers cause the rear tires of their vehicles to lose traction while spinning in circles in front of onlookers.

Officers stopped five vehicles involved in the sideshow, and arrested four people.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Roderick Byrd, 21-year-old Hashim Saleh and 20-year-old Zachary Wright, all from Fairfield. Officers also arrested a 17-year-old male Fairfield resident whose name is being withheld because he is minor.

The four were released on citations for reckless driving, and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 30 days.

