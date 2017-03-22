San Francisco Fashionista Charged With Selling Endangered Furs

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The owner of a vintage clothing store in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district was charged Wednesday with nine misdemeanor counts for allegedly selling furs of endangered species.

Cicely Hansen, the owner of Decades of Fashion on Haight Street, made a court appearance to hear the charges against her.

District Attorney George Gascón said the noted fashionista could face 4 ½ years in prison and face a fine of $45,000 if she is found guilty on all charges.

Hansen was arrested March 1, nearly a year after a Feb. 16, 2016, search of her store at 1653 Haight St. by state Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators.

Gascón said game warden – acting on a unanimous tip — initially entered the store undercover and acted as if they were interested in a vintage leopard coat with a $4,500 pricetag.

They later returned and seized 150 items from the store, which advertises items ranging from Victorian times to the 1980s.

The items connected to the case include clothing and accessories containing skins and body parts from a Jaguar, leopard, ocelot, snow leopard and endangered sea turtle, among others.

“The sale of endangered species is not only against the law, but in reality these animals are endangered for a reason,” Gascón told reporters.

In January 2016, California passed a law making it illegal to sell any body part – including pelts – of endangered animals.

Outside of court, Hansen said she was not aware that the law covered vintage furs.

“My main thing is that I’m a preservationist, not a poacher,” she said.

Hansen is well known on the San Francisco fashion scene and has put on fashion shows featuring her furs.

“They (cases like Hansen’s) are not very common,” Gascón said. “It’s a very high-end market.”

The DA told reporters that the furs were being sold in a secluded area of her store.

“She had a normal operation that sold vintage clothing out front,” he said. “This (where the furs were for sale) was more in the back in a more discreet part of the store…This was purposely kept for a more discreet clientele.”

Gascón said Hansen’s clients were not in danger of arrest because the law only covered possession with the intent to sell.