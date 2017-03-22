San Francisco’s Conservatory Of Flowers May Light Up With Flower Power

March 22, 2017 11:27 PM By Wilson Walker
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — There’s a new project taking flight in the Bay Area Wednesday night to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

The man behind the Bay Lights has something in store for another Bay Area landmark.

Ben Davis, the founder of Illuminate said, “The thing about this building, there’s nothing like it in the Western Hemisphere.”

Golden Gate Park’s Conservatory of Flowers shines like a million suns on a warm spring day.

“And yet, like a lot of things, at night it goes away,” Davis said. “So there’s a chance to activate it in a way that’s consistent with what happened 50 years ago in San Francisco.”

So open your mind for a moment and grab the spirit of Haight-Ashbury in 1967.

“This is it, this is sacred ground, all around this area in terms of the summer of love,” Davis said.

The result would be multiple projections across the building – a modern effect with a dose of late 60’s.

“Of course contemporized, so there’s a crossover between the new,” Davis said. “Energetically and colorfully, you know, flower power all the way. We are at the Conservatory of Flowers.”

Now this is not a done deal, they still need to work out the decidedly less cool matter of funding. But if it works out, the project’s debut would officially kick off the 50th anniversary of the summer of love – on the summer solstice.

Davis said, “50 years, half a century. That’s a very long time. But Summer of Love was always about an energy – a spark – bringing love and light at a time when the world needed it, and I think we’re almost right back at that moment.”

