Witnesses Interrupt Attempted Kidnapping Of Girl In San Francisco’s West Portal Neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping Wednesday evening in San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood, police said.
At about 5 p.m., a female juvenile was walking in the unit block of Forest Side Avenue when a man got out of his vehicle and grabbed the girl and tried to get her in the vehicle, according to police.
When the girl screamed, several witnesses came to her aid.
The suspect then took off in his vehicle, heading south on Forest Side Avenue, police said.
He was described as a man in his 20s.
A description of his vehicle was not immediately available.
