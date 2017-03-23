Arrest In Attempted Kidnapping Of San Francisco Teenage Girl

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect wanted in connection with the attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl from a quiet street in San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood has been arrested, police tweeted Thursday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody at 1 a.m. and was being held at San Francisco County jail. Additional details of the arrest were expected late Thursday.

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, the teen was walking on Forest Side Avenue when a man got out of his vehicle and grabbed the girl and tried to get her in the vehicle, according to police.

The incident sent a chill through the quiet neighborhood nestled on San Francisco’s west side.

According to a recording from police dispatch, the operator told officers heading to the scene that — “She (the victim) was in the vehicle screaming, yelling and fighting. And then she got out of the car. The upstairs roommate got out and started yelling at the guy.”

Several witnesses rushed to her aid. The suspect then took off in his vehicle, heading south on Forest Side Avenue, police said.

He was described as a man in his 20s.

