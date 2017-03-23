Bay Area Population Growth Slowing Down

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The Bay Area is still growing, but the rate of growth is slowing. New census data show that in some counties, more people are moving out than moving in.

The Public Policy Institute of California told the San Francisco Chronicle that the Bay Area’s red-hot job market has eased a bit. Coupled with sky-high housing prices, the region is a bit less of a magnet for newcomers.

At the same time, cheaper housing and a strengthening overall economy make other places more attractive.

KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier said that people leaving makes sense:

“You come from Dallas, Austin or Las Vegas, and you come to San Francisco or the Bay Area because it’s the place to be and you land a job here and it’s a bigger market,” Matier said. “You do two years here, you find out you can’t afford that you had where you were. So you start looking for jobs back there and when one opens that’s a step up, that you can sell with your experience here, you move back there because you get the same pay and have twice the life.”

The new numbers also show the Bay Area’s population has passed the 7.6 million mark. Santa Clara County is the most populous county in the Bay Area with 1.9 million people.