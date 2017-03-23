Early Morning 2-Alarm Fire Damages Los Gatos Home

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire heavily damaged a single-family home early Thursday, but fortunately the woman who lived there had recently moved out of the residence, authorities said.
The fire — at a two-story home in the area of West Main Street and Bayview Court — was first reported at 5:49 a.m.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but not before flames heavily damaged the second floor and roof.
There were no injuries.
Cause of the fire remained under investigation.
