Former Drummer of ‘Boston’ John ‘Sib’ Hashian Dies While On a Cruise

March 23, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Boston, Cruise Ship, Drummer, John "Sib" Hashian
'Sib' Hashian and daughter Lauren Hashian

‘Sib’ Hashian and daughter Lauren Hashian (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John “Sib” Hashian, former drummer for the arena rock band Boston, died on board a cruise ship Wednesday. He was 67.

His son, Adam Hashian, said Thursday a cause of death had not yet been determined.

Hashian was listed as one of the featured performers on the Legends of Rock Cruise, which departed from Miami on Saturday and was scheduled to visit Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Hashian played on Boston’s first two hit records, their self-titled debut album in 1976, featuring the hit song “More Than a Feeling,” and the 1978 follow-up, “Don’t Look Back.” The original band, made up of Tom Scholz, Brad Delp, Barry Goudreau, Fran Sheehan and Hashian, had one of the most successful debut records in history, selling over 17 million copies, with the singles “Long Time” and “Peace of Mind.”


His wife, Suzanne Hashian, said in a statement that arrangements would be made at a later date.

