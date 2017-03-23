Man Rescued After Car Tumbles Into A Rural Marin Ravine

SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A driver careened off a rural road inside the Golden Gate National Recreation Area Thursday, suffering injuries after the vehicle tumbled nearly 100 feet down a ravine, a National Park Service spokesman said.
Park spokesman Nathan Hale Sargent said park officials got a call at 11:30 a.m., reporting that a vehicle was in a ravine off Conzelman Road near Field Road
on the way to the Marin Headlands.
When he was rescued, he was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.
As the vehicle was being recovered, Conzelman Road was closed at Hawk Hill Road.
The crash remained under investigation.