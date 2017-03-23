Stars of ‘The Flash’ Added To Silicon Valley Comic Con Line-Up

#SVCC SURPRISE!!! @t22felton & @grantgust are holding a fan Q&A together on Sunday, 4/23!! 🐍⚡️ Autographs & Photo ops for #TomFelton also available on Sat & Sun. Get yours now! http://bit.ly/SVCCtix 📷: @entertainmentweekly

A post shared by Silicon Valley Comic Con (@svcomiccon) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:24am PDT