MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Threatened California Frog Found In Santa Monica Mountains

March 23, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Amphibians, Animals, California Red-Legged Frogs, Environment, National Park Service, Red-Legged Frogs, Santa Monica Mountains, Wildlife

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — A discovery involving a rare California frog has researchers hopping for joy.

The National Park Service says egg masses from the California red-legged frog were found last week in a stream in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles.

It’s evidence that the threatened species is reproducing.

The frogs haven’t been seen in the mountains since the 1970s. The Park Service has been trying to rebuild the population by transplanting them from nearby Simi Hills.

The March 14 discovery of nine egg masses indicates that after four years of effort, the population is sustaining itself.

Red-legged frogs famously appear in the Mark Twain story, “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.”

The species once lived throughout California’s coastal areas but habitat loss and invasive species have shrunk the population.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Awww...Celebrate National Puppy Day!Bring your pups to some of these Bay Area dog parks...
Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia