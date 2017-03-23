Warped Tour 2017 Features Andy Black, Beartooth, The Adolescents + More

By Amanda Wicks
(RADIO.COM) – The Vans Warped Tour has announced its 2017 line-up.
Andy Black, American Authors, Attila, Bowling for Soup, Sick Of It All, CKY, GWAR, The Adolescents, Strung Out, Hatebreed, Emmure and The Ataris are just some of the names included in this year’s traveling festival. The tour will also once again include the Mutant Party Zone with two dedicated stages to metal and hardcore rock. The Acacia Strain, Being As An Ocean, Blessthefall, Carnifex and Fit For A King are all slated to perform there.
The Vans Warped Tour will stop at 41 cities across the United States. The first 500 ticket buyers in each city will receive a digital download of the Official Vans Warped Tour 50-song compilation.
Here is the full list of artists performing at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on August 4th:
After The Burial
Alestorm
American Authors
Andy Black
Attila
Bad Cop / Bad Cop
Barb Wire Dolls
Beartooth
Being As An Ocean
Blessthefall
Boston Manor
Candiria
Carnifex
Cky
Counterparts
Courage My Love
Creeper
Dance Gavin Dance
Emmure
Farewell Winters
Feeki
Fire From The Gods
Fit For A King
Futuristic
Goldfinger
Gwar
Hands Like Houses
Hatebreed
Hawthorne Heights
Hundredth
I Prevail
Jule Vera
Knocked Loose
Memphis May Fire
Microwave
Movements
Municipal Waste
Neck Deep
New Years Day
Our Last Night
Sammy Adams
Shattered Sun
Sick Of It All
Silent Planet
Silverstein
Sonic Boom Six
Stacked Like Pancakes
Stick To Your Guns
Strung Out
Sworn In
Sylar
T.S.O.L.
The Acacia Strain
The Adolescents
The Alarm
The Gospel Youth
The White Noise
Tillie
Too Close To Touch
Trophy Eyes
Twilight Creeps
Valient Thorr
War On Women
Watsky
William Control
See the full list of bands broken out by stage and date at Radio.com
For more information, visit VansWarpedTour.com.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.