Warped Tour 2017 Features Andy Black, Beartooth, The Adolescents + More

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – The Vans Warped Tour has announced its 2017 line-up.

Andy Black, American Authors, Attila, Bowling for Soup, Sick Of It All, CKY, GWAR, The Adolescents, Strung Out, Hatebreed, Emmure and The Ataris are just some of the names included in this year’s traveling festival. The tour will also once again include the Mutant Party Zone with two dedicated stages to metal and hardcore rock. The Acacia Strain, Being As An Ocean, Blessthefall, Carnifex and Fit For A King are all slated to perform there.

The Vans Warped Tour will stop at 41 cities across the United States. The first 500 ticket buyers in each city will receive a digital download of the Official Vans Warped Tour 50-song compilation.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

After The BurialAlestormAmerican AuthorsAndy BlackAttilaBad Cop / Bad CopBarb Wire DollsBeartoothBeing As An OceanBlessthefallBoston ManorCandiriaCarnifexCkyCounterpartsCourage My LoveCreeperDance Gavin DanceEmmureFarewell WintersFeekiFire From The GodsFit For A KingFuturisticGoldfingerGwarHands Like HousesHatebreedHawthorne HeightsHundredthI PrevailJule VeraKnocked LooseMemphis May FireMicrowaveMovementsMunicipal WasteNeck DeepNew Years DayOur Last NightSammy AdamsShattered SunSick Of It AllSilent PlanetSilversteinSonic Boom SixStacked Like PancakesStick To Your GunsStrung OutSworn InSylarT.S.O.L.The Acacia StrainThe AdolescentsThe AlarmThe Gospel YouthThe White NoiseTillieToo Close To TouchTrophy EyesTwilight CreepsValient ThorrWar On WomenWatskyWilliam ControlSee the full list of bands broken out by stage and date at Radio.com For more information, visit VansWarpedTour.com