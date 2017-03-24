2017 Elite Eight TV Schedule

Ryan Mayer

The tournament is chugging along towards its conclusion as we have now narrowed the field from 68 prospective champions down to eight. The Elite Eight begins on Saturday night with a pair of games and continues on Sunday with the final two games to decide which four teams will punch their tickets to Phoenix and get the opportunity to play in this year’s Final Four.

Without further ado, here are the TV times and channels for the games this weekend. Plan your weekend chores accordingly.

Saturday, March 25th

6:09 p.m. (TBS)- No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

8:39 p.m. (TBS)- No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 1 Kansas

Sunday, March 26th

2:20 p.m. (CBS)- No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Florida/No. 8 Wisconsin

8:39 p.m. (CBS)- No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Kentucky

Xavier’s Chris Mack, Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Oregon’s Dana Altman, and South Carolina’s Frank Martin are all looking for their first Final Four appearance. Kentucky’s John Calipari and Kansas’ Bill Self are both in search of their second national title, while Roy Williams is the elder statesman of the group with eight Final Four appearances and two national titles already to his name.