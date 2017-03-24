Discovery Bay Man Faces Multiple Child Molestation Charges

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Detectives with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office on Friday announced the arrest of a Discovery Bay man accused on multiple counts of child molestation, authorities said.
On Thursday, March 23, law enforcement officers took 36-year-old Gary Burbank of Discovery Bay into custody for molesting three separate female victims between the ages of 14 and 16.
The arrest came after an investigation led by detectives from the Sexual Assault Unit of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. A female victim contacted authorities who identified the suspect.
Investigators served an arrest warrant at Burbank’s residence and uncovered evidence that the suspect had sexual contact with at least three minors.
Burbank was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility where he is being held on multiple counts of child molestation, rape, and aggravated sexual assault. He is being held in lieu of $14.2 million bail.
Detectives said they believe there may be other victims. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Burbank or additional cases to please contact Detective Norvell at 925-313-2625. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.