East Palo Alto Sharpshooter Breaks Klay Thompson’s Prep Record

March 24, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: CIF, Eastside College Prep, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Zion Gabriel

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Move over Klay Thompson, there’s a new prep sharpshooter in the arena.

Eastside College Prep sophomore guard Zion Gabriel set a new state basketball tournament record from the 3-point-line Friday in leading the East Palo Alto school to a repeat title in the state girl’s Division V championship game.

The Panthers topped Rolling Hills 63-40 at the new Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Gabriel hit on 8-of-16 3-point attempts and scored 26 points in the game. Thompson — now a star with the Golden State Warriors — set previous state record of 7 3-pointers when he played at Santa Margarita High School.

“I’m feeling really excited,” said the 5-foot-4 sophomore guard as she celebrated with her teammates. “It’s amazing. I’ve worked really, really hard.”

Gabriel tied the arena 3-point record set by another Bay Area star. Warriors star Steph Curry also scored 8 3-pointers in a game against the Sacramento Kings.

