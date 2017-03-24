Trump Requests GOP Pull Health Care Vote

WASHINGTON (CBS SF & AP) — Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman
AshLee Strong.
Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.
Trump had made his final pitch for the health care bill over the last 48 hours calling the vote “crucial” for the Republican Party.
He put his full weight behind the plan, saying the bill “ends the Obamacare nightmare” and returns health care decisions back to the states and American people.
“These are the conservative solutions we campaigned on and these are the conservative solutions the American people asked us as a group to deliver,” Trump said. “It’s time to get busy, get to work and to get the job done.”
