San Ramon Police Investigate Bank Robbery

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police in San Ramon on Friday are investigating a bank robbery that occurred earlier this week and may have been committed by a man who robbed the same bank last month.

Officers with the San Ramon Police Department responded at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2821 Crow Canyon Road.

Police said a suspect entered the bank, contacted several bank tellers and demanded money.

The suspect, who appeared to be armed with a firearm, possibly a revolver, told the tellers to give him large bills, police said.

Police said they believe the same suspect robbed the same bank location on Feb. 6.

In that robbery, it appeared the suspect also had a revolver, police said.

During the previous robbery, prior to leaving the bank, the suspect directed one of the employees to accompany him out of the building.

The suspect walked with the employee for about 150 yards to a residential area before directing the employee to return to the bank.

The suspect is described as a white man, 40 to 45 years old and was wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, a light colored baseball hat and black sunglasses.

