Santa Rosa Police Arrest 3, Seize Assault Weapons And Cocaine

March 24, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Arrests, Assault Weapons, Cocaine, Crime, Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Police

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Santa Rosa police arrested three men Wednesday on suspicion of possessing assault weapons, a sergeant said.

Louwegie Wade Cortez, 34, was arrested when police served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Woodchuck Court in southwest Santa Rosa around 1 p.m., Sgt. Tommy Isachsen said.

Cortez was booked in the Sonoma County Jail for be a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of an assault rifle and possession of narcotics for sale, Isachsen said.

Ryan Michael Perrine, 19, of Santa Rosa and David Nathan Nevarez, 37, of Clearlake were detained when they returned to the residence, and they were arrested later Wednesday for possession of an assault rifle, Isachsen said.

During a search of the residence police found two high-powered semi-automatic AK-47 style assault rifles, ammunition, body armor, several ounces of cocaine and several thousand dollars in cash, according to Isachsen.

Police are investigating whether the firearms were stolen or used in other crimes, Isachsen said.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

