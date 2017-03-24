Storm Adds To Wettest March Since 2015

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Mother Nature took aim at the Bay Area Friday with a potent 1-2 punch of driving rain showers and strong winds, adding to a March and winter season that has driven away the drought away for all of Northern California.

Forecasters were predicting 1.5-2 inches of rain for San Francisco on Friday – an accumulation that would drive the total for March over 30 inches.

The last time the city has over 30 inches in the month of March was in 2005 when 34.43 inches fell.

Forecasters said some areas of the North Bay could get as much as 4 ½ inches and the saturated Santa Cruz Mountains as much as 3 inches.

Adding to the rain will be strong southerly winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the much of the Bay Area from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Steady winds of 25-35 miles per hour were forecasted for the San Mateo coast, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains.

Communities impacted will include Pacifica, Blackhawk, Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek and Day Valley.

#HRRRx model output shows rain going through our region today. Main band slated for later this morning into the afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/b6DbOn6HFW — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 24, 2017

In the Sierra, the storm front will add to seasonal totals that have topped 50 feet at most of the Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

A winter storm warning had been issued for the region with 10-14 inches above 5,500 feet to 2 feet of snow in the higher elevations.

Winds will also be a factor in the mountains with gust up to 40 mph.