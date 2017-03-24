BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Performs At ‘Game of Thrones’ Concert Experience

March 24, 2017 11:04 AM
By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – System of a Down’s Serj Tankian made a surprise appearance at the Game of Thrones Concert Experience in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Tankian performed “Rains of Castermere” from the series. Backed by an orchestra, he stood apart on his own stage. While he sang, clips from the show broadcast in the background. The song has appeared–either as a melodic tease or as a whole–throughout the series.

Tankian’s performance at the event followed a tease he tweeted earlier in the week. “My friend Ramin Djawadi, composer of Game of Thrones, and I playing cars? OR Prepping for the #GameofThronesLive show at the @TheForum,” he wrote (via Loudwire).

The Game of Thrones Conceret Experience completely transformed the L.A. venue The Forum into something out of the hit HBO series. A fan captured Tankian’s moment. Watch below.


Game of Thrones Concert Experience starts it’s Bay Area run at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday, March 29th. Find tickets here.

