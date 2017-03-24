BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Watch As Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ Soothes a Crying Baby

March 24, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Crying, Ed Sheeran, Gareth Nye, Gracie, Shape of You

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – There’s something about Ed Sheeran that soothes even the fussiest baby, at least according to a new viral video.

Gareth Nye tweeted a video of his four-month-old daughter Gracie crying…until he begins playing Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” in the background. To be fair, the song’s intro does have a childlike instrumental quality to it.

Speaking with the Liverpool Echo, Nye explained that Gracie was born with hip dysplasia and must wear a corrective device all the time. Although she’s been suited with the device since she was two-weeks-old, sometimes it upsets her, hence the crying.

But at least now her parents have a secret weapon in their back pocket. “She loves all [Sheeran’s] songs,” Nye said, “but ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Perfect’ from his new album seem to be her favorites. I think she’s his youngest fan!” (via NME).

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia