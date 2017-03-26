Passenger Thrown From Vehicle In Multi-Vehicle East Bay Crash

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — One person was injured in what appears to be a drunk-driving incident that shut down a major road in El Cerrito Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded to San Pablo Avenue just south of Moeser Lane shortly after 5 p.m. on reports of a vehicle that had collided with a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers found one person lying in the street along with three other vehicles that were involved in the incident.

According to police, officers determined the person lying in the street was not a pedestrian that had been hit but rather a passenger in one of the vehicles that had been ejected in the accident.

The injured person was transported to a hospital via air ambulance with several broken bones. They are expected to survive, according to police.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation on the 20-year-old driver of the vehicle where the passenger was ejected. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the El Cerrito police department on suspicion of driving under the influence.

San Pablo Avenue between Burlingame and Waldo Avenues was shut down for several hours as officers conducted investigations and crews worked to clear the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the El Cerrito police at (510) 233-1214.

