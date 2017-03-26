RAIDERS TO VEGAS: Owners ApproveBlack Hole DevastatedMark Davis AnnouncementPlayer Reaction

Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher Honored With Humor, Music And Dance

March 26, 2017
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Death, Debbie Reynolds, Public Memorial, Star Wars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Laughter, music and the tapping of dancing shoes reverberated throughout a public memorial to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, which loved ones say is just how the actresses would have wanted it.

There were few tears throughout the two-hour ceremony Saturday, which honored the mother-daughter duo’s impact on film, culture and those who knew them with a mix of photos, videos, and anecdotes that kept the audience laughing and applauding.

Todd Fisher led the ceremony, which he said was intended to bring fans an intimate view of his mother and sister. He called it a show, saying his mother hated to attend memorials.

swtfa leiacfisher01 Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher Honored With Humor, Music And Dance

Carrie Fisher as General Leia-Solo in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (credit: Disney•Lucasfilm)

Hundreds of fans — some wearing Star Wars attire — attended the public ceremony that featured numerous family photos and Reynolds’ final interview reflecting on her life and philanthropy, and one of Fisher’s high school friends sharing some her off-color emails to him.

A troupe from Reynolds’ dance studio performed an homage to Singin’ in the Rain, the film that catapulted Reynolds to stardom at age 19. After an opening film that was an ode to Fisher’s Star Wars role, a working R2-D2 unit came on stage, mournfully beeped and parked next to a director’s chair with Fisher’s name on it. Across the stage, near a piano, sat an empty chair with Reynolds’ name on it.

carrrie fisher 4 Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher Honored With Humor, Music And Dance

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: Jury member Carrie Fisher attends the Opening Ceremony And ‘Gravity’ Premiere during the 70th Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema on August 28, 2013 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Fisher, 60, an actress and writer who starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Dec. 27 after suffering a medical emergency days earlier aboard a flight from London. Reynolds, an Oscar-nominated actress for her role in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” died the following day at age 84.

Notable Deaths 2016

(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Todd Fisher recounted his mother’s final moments and her remark that she wanted to be with her daughter.

“It was a very peaceful exit that only my mother could have orchestrated,” he said to booming laughter. “She was trained in Hollywood where they teach you to make a great entrance, and exit.”

debbie reynolds carrie fisher 2 Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher Honored With Humor, Music And Dance

Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fisher and Reynolds had a complex relationship, with some years of estrangement before they reunited and became close confidantes.

Actor Dan Aykroyd described Fisher, his one-time fiancée, as a chatterbox who never let him speak. He described using the Heimlich maneuver on her once, and joked that if he had been on the plane where Fisher fell ill in December, he “might have been able to save her again.”

He echoed a sentiment expressed by many early in his remarks. “We really shouldn’t be here this soon,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by several stars, including Rene Russo, Beverly D’Angelo, Dallas actress Morgan Brittany, actor-director Fisher Stevens, Brady Bunch actress Susan Olsen and actor Griffin Dunne.

Dunne recounted living with Fisher in New York when they were both young actors, and her initial reactions to working on Star Wars. He recounted Fisher’s assessment of the film: “It’s stupid and it’s terrible.”

After the first screening, they both knew she had been wrong. “We knew movies would never be the same, and you just knew Carrie’s life would never be the same.”

brightlightshbo01 Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher Honored With Humor, Music And Dance

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (credit: Fisher Family Archives/HBO)

When speakers weren’t delivering one-liners — some that had been uttered or penned by Fisher and Reynolds — music and dance took over the stage. The ceremony featured a new song James Blunt wrote after Fisher’s death, and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles performed a somber rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors that celebrated Fisher’s status as a feminist icon.

Actress Ruta Lee celebrated Reynolds’ philanthropy in her eulogy, which included her singing to troops during the Korean War and her later efforts raising millions to help those suffering from mental illness. Carrie Fisher battled mental illness and addiction, exploring her struggles in the book Postcards from the Edge.

Fisher discussed her mother’s charitable work in a video clip, joking: “She sort of started what this town was going to need quite a bit of, which was treatment for the mentally ill.”

Lee said it was OK to feel sadness at the deaths of Reynolds and Fisher, but not to dwell on it. “Debbie the unsinkable and her beautiful daughter would never want us to mourn,” she said.

Author Gavin de Becker, who attended high school with Fisher and recounted how his infatuation with her turned into a lifelong friendship, said his friend “zoomed through time” and made so many people’s lives better. He recounted how Fisher took him on international trips and “gave me so many firsts.”

“The first time I had sex was at Carrie’s house,” de Becker said. “It wasn’t with Carrie, but she arranged it.”

It was one of many tales about the actresses that drew boisterous laughter.

Mourners visit the joint gravesite of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds following a public memorial on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Friends, family and hundreds of wellwishers gathered to celebrate the lives of beloved celebrity mother and daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher who died within a day of each other in late December 2016. / AFP PHOTO / DAVID MCNEW (Photo credit should read DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images)

Fans of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (credit: DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images)

After the service, fans were invited to see the actresses’ final resting place at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills, a storied cemetery where numerous celebrities, including Bette Davis and Liberace, are buried or interred.

Many also paused to snap photos with some of the actresses’ memorabilia that was displayed outside the theater, including two dresses Fisher wore while filming Star Wars and When Harry Met Sally, and two of Reynolds’ costumes from Singin’ in the Rain and Unsinkable Molly Brown.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

