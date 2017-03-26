One Direction’s Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcomes a Baby Boy

"We haven't named him yet, but he's already capturing hearts," Payne wrote. March 26, 2017 2:45 PM
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Liam Payne is now a proud father. His first child, a boy, was born on March 22. The former One Direction member and his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, announced the birth on Sunday.

Former X Factor judge Cole announced the news via Instagram with a photo of Payne holding their baby.

“On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream,” she wrote. “Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever.”

Payne, meanwhile, wrote his own caption to the same photo, in which he admits that there are very few times that he is left speechless and seeing his son for the first time was one of those moments.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” he wrote. “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

