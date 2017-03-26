Soccer Fans Clash Outside Avaya Stadium in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Violence erupted in a stadium parking lot before a soccer match Sunday in San Jose, according to a police spokesman.
Police said officers responded to Avaya Stadium at 1123 Coleman Avenue just before 3 p.m. on reports of several people throwing rocks and bottles at each other.
San Jose police spokesman Albert Morales said the two groups of people were fans from the opposing teams that were playing at the stadium.
Morales said a fence was torn down during the incident, but when officers arrived the parties involved began to disperse.
No major injuries were reported and no arrests were made in relation to the incident, which was not at all directed at police personnel, according to Morales.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed