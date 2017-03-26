SUV Found Floating In Antioch Marina

March 26, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Antioch, SUV, Water Rescue

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — East Bay authorities were trying determine Sunday who drove an SUV off the docks of an Antioch marina and left it floating in the water.

Contra Costa County firefighters received a call at about 8:28 a.m. Sunday reporting an SUV in the water near the Sportsmen’s Yacht Club.

Arriving rescue crews found the vehicle nearly submerged about 60 feet from shore between two docks.

Divers arrived on the scene and determined that no one was trapped inside the vehicle. A search of nearby waters also failed to turn up any sign of whoever was in the SUV.

Once the vehicle is pulled from the water, police said, they will run the plates to see if it was stolemn.

