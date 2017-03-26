Volleyball Coach Arrested For Sending Improper Social Posts To Minor

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old man has been on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor and annoying a minor, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officials said Sunday.
Officers arrested Moises Martin Jr. of Sunnyvale following a report by a 13-year-old girl to school officials who then got in touch with public safety officers.
Martin was the victim’s coach at an after-school volleyball program.
The victim offered evidence that Martin made inappropriate statements to her on social media. Officers have also identified another girl who is an alleged victim.
Martin was booked into the county jail.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to call the public safety department’s investigations unit at (408) 730-7297.
One Comment
Moises Martin Jr. looks like he would be a pedo. Great they caught him and will remove him from our society. We are making great again indeed by throwing trash like this away one piece of garbage at a time.